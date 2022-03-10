Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
TENNIS
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Novak Djokovic Withdraws From U.S. Events Due to COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

Novak Djokovic withdrew from the BNB Paribas Open on Wednesday before the start of the event, saying that he is unable to travel to the United States because he is unvaccinated. 

Djokovic, who announced in a tweet that he also dropped out of the Miami Open later in the month, explained that CDC regulations prevented him from traveling to the U.S. for the events. The U.S. requires foreign visitors to be vaccinated before entering the country.

“While I was automatically listed in the @BNPPARIBASOPEN and @MiamiOpen draw I knew it would be unlikely I’d be able to travel,” Djokovic wrote. “The CDC has confirmed that regulations won’t be changing so I won’t be able to play in the US. Good luck to those playing in these great tournaments.”

Djokovic wrote an additional message on his Instagram story, saying “As international COVID regulations are always being amended, I wanted to wait and see if anything would change. The CDC confirmed today that regulations are not changing which means I will be not be playing in the US. I know my fans are looking forward to seeing me play again and I hope to be back playing for them on the tour soon.”

The 34-year-old was entered into the BNB Paribas draw automatically on Tuesday as the tournament’s No. 2 seed. Grigor Dimitrov, the world No. 35, will take his spot.

SI Recommends

As a result of his vaccination status, Djokovic has played in just one event in 2022. He made the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships before losing to Jiri Vesely in the quarterfinals. 

Djokovic began the year at the center of controversy when his presence at the Australian Open was met with backlash. A legal battle ensued following his arrival in Australia to defend his Grand Slam title. Although he originally received a medical exemption to play in the tournament, his visa was revoked by the Australian government and he was deported from the country.

DAILY COVER: Novak Djokovic vs. Australia: How Did We Get Here?

Djokovic has since gone on to say that he will not get vaccinated even if he needs to do so to participate in other Grand Slam tournaments such as the French Open or Wimbledon.

Because he’s been absent for most of the year thus far, Djokovic has dropped out of the world’s No. 1 ranking, sliding back to No. 2 behind Daniil Medvedev. He also witnessed Rafael Nadal win his 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open, breaking the record for most major titles by a male player in tennis history.

More Tennis Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Buddy Boeheim
College Basketball

ACC Suspends Buddy Boeheim for Game vs. Duke After Punch

Boeheim will miss Thursday's game after he was seen punching a player in Syracuse’s win over Florida State.

By Daniel Chavkin
A mural of players adorns a wall behind a locked gate on the day pitchers and catcher were scheduled to report to camp at the New York Yankees spring training complex at George M. Steinbrenner Field Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.
Play
MLB

MLB Cancels More Games as Another Negotiation Deadline Passes

Competitive balance tax thresholds, minimum salary and the prospect of an international draft proved to be sticking points as talks rolled into Wednesday.

By Madeline Coleman
Wake Forest’s Alondes Williams during a loss to Boston College
Play
College Basketball

Bracket Watch: All Eyes on the Bubble

It’s the last gasp for bubble teams and those trying to climb the seed list before Selection Sunday.

By Kevin Sweeney
nfl-colts-carson-wentz-done
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Carson Wentz Traded to the Commanders

A new team won't help Wentz, but it could be good news for Terry McLaurin and Antonio Gibson.

By Michael Fabiano
Green Bay Packers Davante Adams
Play
Fantasy

Davante Adams, Chris Godwin May Shift Fantasy Landscape in Free Agency

A number of talented receivers are available in free agency and their landing spots could shift their fantasy value.

By Michael Fabiano
UFC's Michael Chandler flexes at a weight-in
MMA

Sources: Chandler-Ferguson Bout Added to UFC 274

The lightweight clash is scheduled for three rounds on May 7.

By Justin Barrasso
jameis-winston-new-orleans-saints
Play
Fantasy

Best Fantasy Landing Spots for Free-Agent Quarterbacks

Jameis Winston, Teddy Bridgewater highlight a lackluster group.

By Michael Fabiano
Leonard Hamilton
Play
College Basketball

FSU Coach Leonard Hamilton Responds to Buddy Boeheim Situation

“I don’t want anything to take away from how well they played and what type of fine young man he is.”

By Daniel Chavkin