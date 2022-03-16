Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
TENNIS
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Tennis

British Government Wants Daniil Medvedev to Denounce Putin to Avoid Wimbledon Ban

The world’s No. 1 tennis player, Russian Daniil Medvedev, has yet to publicly denounce Russian president Vladimir Putin in regards to the invasion of Ukraine.

Following the Russian invasion beginning in late February, Medvedev spoke at the Mexican Open saying he wants to “promote peace.” However, this was not seen as taking a stance against Putin’s actions.

Medvedev’s stance (or non-stance) came up in a discussion at the British Parliament this week in regards to the Russian’s possibility of playing at Wimbledon this summer. British Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said Medvedev would need to express that he is not a supporter of Putin in order to play in the United Kingdom’s premier tournament.

“Absolutely nobody flying the flag for Russia should be allowed or enabled,” Huddleston said. “We need some potential assurance that they are not supporters of Putin and we are considering what requirements we may need to try and get some assurances along those lines.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

No decision has been made regarding Medvedev and Wimbledon as of Wednesday afternoon.

WTA head Steve Simon also spoke on the situation, saying that he doesn’t want players to be banned from tournaments because of their affiliation to countries or political beliefs.

“I feel very strongly that these individual athletes should not be the ones that are being penalized by the decisions of an authoritarian leadership that is obviously doing terrible, reprehensible things,” Simon said.

No Russian or Belarusian players have been punished on the ATP or WTA tours. However, players from those countries are seen as neutral athletes while competing in events since the international governing bodies of tennis denounced Russia and Belarus’s invasion. Additionally, Russia and Belarus are not allowed to play in team events such as the Davis Cup and the Billie Jean King Cup.

More Tennis Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Kurt Zouma will be prosecuted for abusing a cat
Soccer

West Ham’s Zouma to Be Prosecuted for Animal Abuse

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals took Zouma’s two pet cats into care after footage of the abuse surfaced on social media last month.

By Associated Press
Joe Flacco looks on before a game.
NFL

Report: Joe Flacco Agrees to One-Year Deal With Jets

The veteran quarterback is back in New York for the third time in his career.

By Zach Koons
Baylor’s James Akinjo dribbles vs. Oklahoma
Play
NCAA Betting

Which March Madness No. 1 Seed Should You Bet Against?

Predicting when and why the first top seed will fall in the men’s NCAA Tournament.

By Kyle Wood
LSU coach Will Wade
College Basketball

Will Wade’s Firing from LSU Will Impact Recruiting

The sentiment among top tier recruits connected to LSU was that Wade was the draw.

By Jason Jordan
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91)
NFL

Report: Raiders Trade Yannick Ngakoue to Colts

The player for player deal involves trading Rock Ya-Sin to Las Vegas.

By Madison Williams
Kenny Payne talks to Kentucky players as an assistant coach.
College Basketball

Sources: Louisville to Name Kenny Payne Head Coach

The Cardinals have decided on a familiar face to take over the men’s basketball team.

By Daniel Chavkin
Jul 8, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; American League outfielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays greets infielder Matt Chapman (26) of the Oakland Athletics before the 2019 MLB Home Run Derby at Progressive Field.
Play
MLB

Here Come the Blue Jays, the AL’s Most Delightful Juggernaut

Matt Chapman is a magical defender, a capable hitter and the latest upgrade for this wonderfully scary team.

By Emma Baccellieri
Chandler Jones at the 2022 Pro Bowl.
Play
NFL

Report: Raiders Finalizing Three-Year Deal With Chandler Jones

The AFC West just gets tougher and tougher.

By Joseph Salvador