Former World No. 1 tennis player Roger Federer tweeted a message on Friday expressing his thoughts on the current crisis in Ukraine.

The Swiss specifically was distraught about Ukrainian children not receiving schooling at this time. With that, through his Roger Federer Foundation, he is donating $500,000 to War Child Holland to support children’s opportunities with schooling during this time.

Federer mentions how around six million Ukrainian children are without schooling at the moment. In his message, the 20-time grand slam winner states that him and his family “stand for peace.” He also included a dove, the universal sign of peace, and blue and gold hearts for Ukraine.

The 40-year-old will most likely not be returning to the court until late summer at the earliest due to a knee surgery he had done last year.

Federer isn’t the only former World No. 1 to pledge money towards Ukrainian relief. British tennis player Andy Murray stated earlier this month that he will be donating the rest of his 2022 earnings to Ukrainian UNICEF relief for children suffering during the crisis.

More Tennis Coverage: