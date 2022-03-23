Skip to main content
Ashleigh Barty Makes Surprise Announcement Retiring from Tennis as World Number One
Why Did Ash Barty Retire From Tennis at Age 25 and As World No. 1?

World No. 1 Ash Barty shocked the tennis world Tuesday night when she dropped a video on Instagram announcing she was retiring at age 25.

The three-time Grand Slam winner just won Wimbledon last summer and the Australian Open in January. She seemed to be on top of her game in her nearly 12-year career.

However, Barty noted in her announcement video that she wants to pursue her dreams outside of tennis. She was able to complete her dreams in tennis, so it was time for her to move on, even at such a young age.

But, what changed for the Australian is when she won Wimbledon in 2021. 

“It’s [retirement] something I’ve been thinking about for a long time,” Barty said. “I’ve had a lot of incredible moments in my career that have been pivotal moments. Wimbledon last year changed a lot for me as a person and me as an athlete when you work so hard your whole life for one goal.

“To be able to win Wimbledon, which was my dream, the one true dream that I wanted in tennis, that really changed my perspective. I just had that gut feeling after Wimbledon and had spoken to my team quite a lot about it.” 

Barty’s tennis journey didn’t stop there. She still had one more tennis dream to complete: Win the Australian Open on her home court.

“There was just a little part of me that wasn’t quite satisfied, wasn’t quite fulfilled, and then came the challenge of the Australian Open,” Barty said. “I think that for me feels like the most perfect way, my perfect way, to celebrate what an amazing journey my tennis career has been. As a person, this is what I want. I want to chase after some other dreams that I’ve always wanted to do.”

On top of all of this, Barty admitted that she has given all she can physically and emotionally to the game of tennis.

“Success for me is knowing that I’ve given absolutely everything that I can,” Barty said. “I know how much work it takes to bring the best out of yourself. I’ve said it to my team multiple times; I don’t have that in me anymore. I don’t have the physical drive and the emotional want and kind of everything it takes to challenge yourself at the very top of the level anymore. I think I just know I’m absolutely … I am spent. I know physically I have nothing more to give, and that for me, that is success.”

More Tennis Coverage:

