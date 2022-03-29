The World No. 6 tennis player Matteo Berrettini announced via his personal Instagram that he underwent a right hand operation on Tuesday.

The Italian withdrew from the Miami Open last week ahead of his Round of 64 match. It was unclear at the time why Berrettini left the tournament, but he admits now it is because of the right hand injury.

As a right handed player, this injury made it difficult for Berrettini to play until operated on. Berrettini said he and his team spoke with medical experts and underwent various scans and assessments to figure out the next step to recovery. That’s when the operation was decided upon.

“Earlier today I had the operation and I’m happy to report it went extremely well,” Berrettini wrote in his Instagram caption. “My doctor and team are already discussing plans for me to get back on-court. I will provide an update as soon as this plan is finalized. Thanks very much as always for all the support.”

The 25-year-old did not mention any sort of timeline to when he might be seen back on a tennis bracket. If it really is a “minor” operation, as Berrettini suggests, then he could return in a few short weeks or months.

Looking ahead at the tennis schedule, the French Open begins on Sunday, May 22, which is less than two months away. Then, Wimbledon begins on Monday, June 27. Berrettini was the runner-up at last year’s Wimbledon against Novak Djokovic, which remains Berrettini’s best finish in a major thus far in his career.

