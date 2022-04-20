Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Tennis

Former Tennis Star Maria Sharapova Announces She’s Pregnant With First Child

On Maria Sharapova’s 35th birthday on Tuesday, she announced via Instagram that she is pregnant with her first child.

“Precious beginnings!!!” Her caption read. “Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty.” 

Sharapova recently married British businessman Alexander Gilkes, with whom she is having her child.

The five-time grand slam champion retired from tennis in 2020. She is one of only 10 women to complete the career Grand Slam, winning five total Grand Slam tournaments across 10 years.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Sharapova was No. 87 on Forbes’s 100 America’s Self-Made Women list in 2020. Her net worth in 2020 was $200 million.

The former tennis star was also Forbes’s highest-paid female athlete in the world for 11 years in a row. 

Since retiring in 2020, she’s continued to work on her brand Sugarpova, along with working on her charity the Maria Sharapova Foundation. 

More Tennis Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

San Francisco 49ers' Deebo Samuel runs during the second half of an NFC divisional playoff NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.
Play
NFL

Report: Why Negotiations Between 49ers, Deebo Samuel Are Held Up

NFL insider: “The 49ers are ready. Deebo Samuel is the one who has put a halt to everything for right now.”

By Wilton Jackson
Aug 25, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Former Oakland Athletics pitcher Dave Stewart throws out the ceremonial first pitch during a ceremony to honor the 30th anniversary of the 1989 World Series championship team before an MLB Players' Weekend game at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
Play
MLB

Group Led by Dave Stewart Seeks to Bring MLB Team to Nashville

If Stewart is successful, it would become the first majority minority-owned team in MLB history.

By Wilton Jackson
rony garcia
Play
Extra Mustard

Tigers’ García Throws Comically Wild Pitch vs. Yankees

Facing an early deficit against New York, the young right-hander didn’t quite execute on this particular pitch.

By Nick Selbe
South Carolina women's basketball and Oklahoma women's gymnastics
Play
College

NCAA Women’s Championships on ESPN Set Audience Records

Three separate sports championships amassed their respective best audiences on ESPN in over a decade—volleyball, basketball and gymnastics.

By Madeline Coleman
Cleveland Browns running back Jarvis Landry (80)
NFL

Report: Jarvis Landry Visiting Saints This Week

The free agent wide receiver reportedly has the Browns still in the mix.

By Madison Williams
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30)
Extra Mustard

Watch: Steph Curry Stars in ’Nope’ Teaser

The 30-second ad shows the Warriors star playing basketball in an abandoned barn.

By Madison Williams
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic
NBA

Report: ‘Optimism’ Around Luka Dončić’s Game 3 Return

The Mavericks guard has yet to make his first playoff series start due to a left calf strain.

By Madison Williams
cooper-kupp
Play
NFL

Cooper Kupp Not Focused on Being NFL’s Highest Paid WR

“There’s a place that I think is fair. … I’m not trying to compare myself to anyone else.”

By Wilton Jackson