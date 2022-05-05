Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Tennis
Wimbledon Drops Vaccine Mandate, Novak Djokovic Will Eligible to Compete
Wimbledon Drops Vaccine Mandate, Novak Djokovic Will Eligible to Compete

Andy Murray Withdraws From Madrid Match Against Novak Djokovic

MADRID (AP) — Andy Murray withdrew from his showdown against Novak Djokovic at the Madrid Open on Thursday because of illness.

The announcement came not long before Murray was scheduled to take the court against the top-ranked Djokovic in the third round.

It would have been the first time Murray and Djokovic played against each other since Djokovic won the Doha final in 2017.

Murray had won his first two matches in Madrid, defeating Dominic Thiem and Denis Shapovalov. The former No. 1 hadn’t won consecutive matches since January and hadn’t played in a clay-court tournament in nearly two years.

Ranked 78th in the world, the 34-year-old Murray has been making his way up the rankings since having hip surgery in both 2018 and 2019. He had arrived in Madrid with a 10-8 record in eight tournaments. He lost the Sydney final to Aslan Karatsev in January.

There were no further details on Murray’s illness. He had said after the win over Shapovalov that he was feeling fine physically.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

With Murray’s withdrawal, Djokovic automatically advanced to the quarterfinals — his second of the year after losing the Serbia final last month. He had lost in his first match in Monte Carlo in his first tournament on clay this season.

Djokovic is also trying to regain his best form after not being allowed to play in the Australian Open because he was not vaccinated. This is only his fourth tournament of the season. The Serb opened in Madrid with a two-set win against Gael Monfils.

Third-seeded Rafael Nadal, in his first tournament after a six-week injury layoff, takes on David Goffin, while Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz, celebrating his 19th birthday, faces Cameron Norrie.

Andrey Rublev, who beat Djokovic in the Serbia final, plays Daniel Evans, while defending champion Alexander Zverev meets qualifier Lorenzo Musetti. Fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas faces Gregor Dimitrov.

In the women’s semifinals, eighth-seeded Ons Jabeur faces qualifier Ekaterina Alexandrova, while 12th-seeded American Jessica Pegula meets Jil Teichmann.

More Tennis Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

New York Liberty guard AD smiling next to the words “It Feels Like I’m Starting Over”
Play
WNBA

The Return and Rebirth of the WNBA’s AD

Two years of long-haul COVID. Two seasons missed. For the Liberty's No. 2 pick from 2019, it was a chance to figure out who they are.

By Ben Pickman
Jerry Jones on the Cowboys sidelines.
NFL

Jerry Jones Involved in Minor Car Crash in Dallas, per Reports

He is reportedly ok and currently resting at home.

By Daniel Chavkin
Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) attempts a free throw against the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes in the first half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
NBA

NBA Draft Big Board: Ranking the Top 100 Prospects

Jabari Smith Jr., Jaden Ivey, Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren lead our list of top prospects in the 2022 NBA draft class.

By Jeremy Woo
jimmy-haslam-roger-goodell
Play
NFL

The NFL Just Approved a Manual for ‘Legal Tanking’

Why every player now needs to know exactly what’s in his coach’s contract.

By Conor Orr
Sep 4, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Breece Hall (28) pushes off Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back Omar Brown (24) in the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings: Who's #1?

By Michael Fabiano
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) moves the ball against Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half in game two of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs.
NBA

The Point God Is the Ultimate Closer

Chris Paul is out-manipulating Luka Dončić and the Mavericks in the conference semifinals.

By Rohan Nadkarni
The Seattle Sounders win the Concacaf Champions League
Soccer

It’s Only Fitting That Seattle Breaks MLS’s CCL Glass Ceiling

For all the jokes about what Seattle has invented as it relates to American soccer, the Sounders have been a model MLS franchise and make for a worthy trailblazer.

By Brian Straus
wnba logo (1)
WNBA

WNBA Releases Statement In Response to Leaked Roe v. Wade Draft

Following a leak of the Supreme Court’s draft on overturning the landmark case, the WNBA said it would “continue to support and advocate for women.”

By Nick Selbe