Alexander Zverev Reveals on IG Story That He Has ‘a Very Serious Injury’

Alexander Zverev’s French Open run ended early on Friday when an ankle injury forced him to retire from his semifinal match vs. Rafael Nadal. Zverev was down a set and in the middle of a competitive second set when he suffered the injury, and he needed crutches to leave the court.

After the match, Zverev posted an update on his Instagram story, saying that the injury seems like it is going to be a problem.

“Looks like I have a very serious injury but the medical team—the doctors—are still checking on it and we’ll keep you updated,” he said.

As a result of the injury, Nadal advanced to his 14th French Open final, and has a chance to win his 14th French Open title and 22nd major overall vs. Casper Ruud.

While Zverev is not playing on Sunday, he said he is rooting for Nadal to extend his greatness.

“Hopefully he can go all the way and make some more history,” he said.

It is still too early to tell how long Zverev will be out. If he recovers quickly, he could return for Wimbledon at the end of the month, but if he needs longer to recover, then the U.S. Open in September may be a more likely target for his first major back.

