Tennis

Iga Swiatek Dominates Coco Gauff to Capture Second French Open Title

Iga Świątek won her second grand slam title on Saturday at the French Open, beating American teenager Coco Gauff 6–1, 6–3. She previously captured the title at Roland Garros in 2020.

With the victory, her win streak moves to 35 matches in a row, which matches Venus Williams’s streak from 2000.

The 21-year-old remains undefeated in career finals, as she moves to 9–0. Additionally, she’s won every set (18–0) in her career finals matches.

The World No. 1 dominated the first set, winning the first four games against the 18-year-old. Gauff then won the fifth game, which was the only game she captured in the first set. The Polish player won the set in just 33 minutes.

The American changed the pace in the second set as she opened it by winning the first two games. However, Świątek mimicked the first set by winning the next four games in a row. 

The 21-year-old then went up 5–2, but Gauff held her off by winning another game in a deuce.

But, on Świątek’s service game, she captured the French Open title. The match lasted an hour and eight minutes.

This was Gauff’s first grand slam final of her career. The furthest she’d reached in a grand slam tournament before this year’s French Open was the quarterfinals of last year’s Roland Garros. She graduated high school just a week before the tournament started.

She first made a name for herself at the 2019 Wimbledon tournament by reaching the fourth round as a 15-year-old. She even beat five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams during that run.

With the win, Świątek will keep her No. 1 ranking ahead of Wimbledon. However, the grass grand slam tournament will not be contributing to player rankings this year.

