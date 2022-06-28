Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Tennis
Nick Kyrgios Spits Towards Fan at Wimbledon After Alleged Verbal Abuse
Nick Kyrgios Spits Towards Fan at Wimbledon After Alleged Verbal Abuse

Likely Reason Serena Williams Has Tape on Her Face at Wimbledon

Serena Williams returned to Wimbledon’s Centre Court on Tuesday to face Harmony Tan in her first round match.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion sported her Wimbledon white outfit, but fans noticed something different about her appearance. Williams wore black tape on her right cheek.

The black tape is actually called Kinesio tape, according to The Times, which is often used by athletes to help with muscle pain. However, Williams is using the tape on her face to help with her sinuses. The American tennis star admitted that her sinuses have been bothering her, and the tape is supposed to help relieve the pain while she plays.

Watch Tennis online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

KT Tape, as it’s known by its brand, was popularized by Olympic athletes over the years, specifically with beach volleyball players.

Williams wore the tape on her face during her professional tennis return last week at the Eastbourne International tournament while playing doubles with Ons Jabeur. The duo reached the semi-finals, but had to withdraw from the tournament as Jabeur dealt with a knee injury.

After not playing a professional singles tennis match since last year’s Wimbledon, Williams is now looking to win her 24th major, which would tie Margaret Court for the most Grand Slam wins in tennis history.

More Tennis Coverage:

Breaking
FuboTV

YOU MAY LIKE

Robin Herrington
Golf

Nike Executive Robin Herrington Melds Her Values With Her Career

The U.S. consumer experience marketing manager finds the intersection between passion and purpose to take to youth around the globe.

By Bryna Jean-Marie
freddie freeman
Play
MLB

Report: Freddie Freeman Leaves Excel Sports Management After Braves Exit

The former MVP was apparently not pleased with how his free agency played out this past offseason.

By Nick Selbe
Raphinha dribbling the ball during a Leeds match.
Soccer

Report: Chelsea Nearing Deal for Leeds United’s Raphinha

The Brazilian winger has also been targeted by Barcelona and Arsenal after a breakout Premier League season.

By Andrew Gastelum
Former Spurs assistant coach Will Hardy talks with the team during a timeout.
Play
NBA

Report: Jazz Closing In On Celtics Assistant For HC Role

Utah will hope that a new voice can power the franchise to the next level of contention in the Western Conference.

By Zach Koons
Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) smiles with forward Draymond Green (23) after a play.
Play
Extra Mustard

Draymond: Warriors Wouldn’t Have Won Two Titles Without KD

Durant helped Golden State win back-to-back NBA titles in 2017 and ’18.

By Joseph Salvador
Rhyne Howard dribbles the ball against Chicago
WNBA

2022 No. 1 Pick Rhyne Howard Among 12 ASG Reserves

The reigning WNBA champion Sky will also have four players participating in the All-Star Game as a result of Tuesday’s announcement.

By Ben Pickman
Commanders star Terry McLaurin runs with the ball against the Giants.
Play
NFL

Report: Terry McLaurin, Commanders Agree to New Deal

Washington locked up its top target with a big new deal.

By Dan Lyons
Rams cornerback Aqib Talib (21) looks on during training camp practice.
Play
Media

Report: Amazon to Add Aqib Talib to ‘TNF’ Coverage

The former All-Pro cornerback will join Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman and Ryan Fitzpatrick as analysts for the streaming service.

By Zach Koons