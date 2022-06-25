Skip to main content
Serena Williams Plans to Return to Wimbledon in 2022
Serena Williams Plans to Return to Wimbledon in 2022

Serena Williams’s Goal for Wimbledon This Year Is Absolutely Clear

The 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams is making her singles tennis return in a couple days at this year’s Wimbledon.

In her media appearance on Saturday ahead of her Tuesday first round match, she was asked what her ideal outcome would be for the tournament.

“You know the answer to that,” Williams said with a straight face. “C’mon now.”

The media room began laughing, as did Williams. She eventually rolled her eyes at the question, too.

If Williams is able to secure Grand Slam title No. 24, she will tie Margaret Court for the most titles won by any professional tennis players.

The last singles tournament appearance made by the 40-year-old was at last year’s Wimbledon. She retired in the first round due to an ankle injury, and then missed almost a year’s worth of tournaments. For a while, fans wondered if she would be announcing her retirement. She shut down those rumors when stating she would return to Wimbledon.

Despite her early round exit last year, Williams is no stranger to Wimbledon. She has secured seven Wimbledon titles in her nearly three-decade career. 

Last week, Williams made her professional tennis return while playing doubles with Ons Jabeur at the Eastbourne tournament. The duo reached the semi-finals before Jabeur had to retire with a knee injury.

The tennis legend enters this week’s Grand Slam tournament as the No. 1,204 player in the world. She will additionally earn no ranking points for competing at Wimbledon due to the ATP/WTA’s stripping of ranking points. The tennis organizations made this decision based on Wimbledon’s ban of Russian and Belarusian players.

