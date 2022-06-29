World No. 1 Iga Swiatek Announces Tennis Event to Benefit Ukraine

World No. 1 Iga Świątek will host a charity tennis event in her home country of Poland next month to raise funds for the children and teenagers impacted by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Świątek announced on social media Wednesday that the one-day event will take place in Krakow on July 23. Among the features of the event are a mixed doubles exhibition match and a set of singles between Swiatek and fellow Polish player Agniezka Radwańska.

Polish junior player Martyn Pawelski and Ukraine’s Sergiy Stakhovsky will join Świątek and Radwańska in the doubles match. Elina Svitolina, a Ukrainian player who has been outspoken about the war in her home country, will serve as the umpire for the event.

Ukraine soccer great Andriy Shevchenko will also be in attendance as a special guest.

“I hope that we can see each other in large numbers in TAURON Arena Krakow and in front of the television to show the strength of sport when it unites us in helping and gives us at least a little joy,” Świątek wrote on social media. “I’m so happy and grateful we’re making it happen.”

Świątek, a two-time Grand Slam champion who is currently on a 36-match winning streak, has been wearing a pin with Ukrainian colors during her matches at recent tournaments. According to the Associated Press, more than 4 million refugees crossed into Poland after Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Poland is providing them with free shelter, social and medical care, education and job opportunities.

After winning the 2022 French Open earlier this month, Świątek beat Jana Fett 6–0, 6–3 in her opening-round match at Wimbledon on Tuesday. She will return to action against Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove on Thursday.

The All England Club, host of the grass-court Grand Slam, banned players from Russia and Belarus from competing at this year’s tournament because of the war.

