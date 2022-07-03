Kyrgios, Tsitsipas Handed Fines After Heated Third-Round Match

After their third-round match turned into a war of words in the aftermath, Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas have each been issued fines for their actions during the match, which Kyrgios ended up winning in four sets.

Kyrgios was levied a $4,000 fine for an “audible obscenity” he let out following a code violation during the match. Tsitsipas was fined $10,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct after he was given two code violations for instances of ball abuse.

During the heated match, Kyrgios called for Tsitsipas to be defaulted when the Greek star recklessly hit a ball into the stands out of frustration, coming close to hitting a female spectator. Afterward, the two were not shy about sharing their mutual animosity toward one another.

“I’m good in the locker room, I’ve got many friends … he’s not liked,” Kyrgios said. “Let’s just put that there.”

Meanwhile, Tsitsipas referred to Kyrgios as a “bully” and one who has a “very evil side.”

“He bullies opponents,” the 2021 French Opener runner-up said. “He was probably a bully at school himself. I don’t like bullies, I don’t like people who put other people down.”

Kyrgios was also involved in an incident during his first-round win at the tournament when he spit at a fan that he claimed was verbally abusing him during the match.

Kyrgios will now face American Brandon Nakashima in the fourth round on Monday for a spot in the quarterfinals. Nakashima is one of four United States men in the fourth round, the most at Wimbledon since 1999.

