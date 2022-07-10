Tennis World Reacts to Novak Djokovic Winning 21st Grand Slam

For the seventh time in his illustrious career, Novak Djokovic emerged as the last man standing at Wimbledon, defeating Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 in a hard-fought affair on Sunday.

The win gave Djokovic his 21st career Grand Slam, moving him closer to Rafael Nadal (22) for the most major titles in men’s tennis history. The Serbian superstar also secured his fourth consecutive Wimbledon title.

Check out some of the best reactions from the tennis world to The Djoker’s latest victory at Centre Court:

