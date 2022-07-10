Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Tennis

Tennis World Reacts to Novak Djokovic Winning 21st Grand Slam

For the seventh time in his illustrious career, Novak Djokovic emerged as the last man standing at Wimbledon, defeating Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 in a hard-fought affair on Sunday.

The win gave Djokovic his 21st career Grand Slam, moving him closer to Rafael Nadal (22) for the most major titles in men’s tennis history. The Serbian superstar also secured his fourth consecutive Wimbledon title.

Check out some of the best reactions from the tennis world to The Djoker’s latest victory at Centre Court:

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

More Tennis Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing, Charles Leclerc of Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes at the podium of the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix
Formula1

Leclerc, Verstappen, Hamilton Summoned by Stewards

The top three from the Austrian Grand Prix were summoned for alleged breaches of ‘parc ferme instructions.’

By Madeline Coleman
Novak Djokovic
Tennis

Djokovic Tops Kyrgios for Fourth-Straight Wimbledon Title

The Serbian earned his 21st major title in a tight four-set match vs. Kyrgios.

By Madison Williams
Nick Kyrgios
Extra Mustard

Nick Kyrgios Steamed About Fan Who’s ‘Drunk Out of Her Mind’

The Australian star complained about an intoxicated fan during Wimbledon men’s final.

By Thomas Neumann
Wander Franco steps out of the batters box while at the plate for the Rays.
MLB

Rays Place Wander Franco on Injured List With Hand Injury

The shortstop is expected to miss 6-8 weeks.

By Daniel Chavkin
Duane Brown
NFL

Pro Bowl OL Duane Brown Arrested on Weapons Charge, per Report

The free-agent tackle allegedly carried a gun in his luggage at Los Angeles International Airport.

By Thomas Neumann
Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo rounds the bases after hitting a ball.
MLB

Yankees Could Trade Joey Gallo, Pursue Other Outfielders, per Report

Andrew Benintendi is among the outfielders New York could consider ahead of the trade deadline.

By Daniel Chavkin
Rob Refsnyder admires a home run he hit over the Green Monster and out of Fenway Park.
Extra Mustard

Rob Refsnyder Smashes Car With Home Run Over Green Monster

Boston's comeback victory left a mark in more ways than one.

By Daniel Chavkin
Then-New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson and Joe Biden pose for pictures at a campaign even for Biden as Vice President during the 2008 election.
WNBA

Former U.S. Gov. to Visit Russia, Work Toward Griner’s Release

Bill Richardson will try to bridge a gap between both governments.

By Daniel Chavkin