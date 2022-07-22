“The Big Four” in men’s tennis will be teammates for the first time in their careers at this year’s Laver Cup.

With the Friday announcement that Novak Djokovic would join the team, he will partner with Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Roger Federer. They earned “The Big Four” nickname because they’ve won all but 10 Grand Slam tournaments since Federer won Wimbledon in 2003.

Nadal has the most Grand Slam titles to his name with 22 after winning the Australian Open and French Open this year. Djokovic trails by one title after winning Wimbledon earlier in July. Federer, who hasn’t played since last year’s Wimbledon, has 20. Murray has three Grand Slam titles, along with six other finals appearances and two Olympic gold medals.

The 2022 Laver Cup, which consists of a bracket of competition between Team Europe and Team World—made up of players from all non-European countries—is just the fifth year of the tournament, hence why the four players have never all teamed up before. Additionally, this year will mark Murray’s first appearance. The final two Team Europe participants have yet to be named.

For Team World, Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime, American Taylor Fritz and Argentine Diego Schwartzman have been announced as participants so far. All three have played in previous Laver Cups.

Team Europe has won all four previous editions of the Laver Cup. This year’s competition will be held at O2 Arena in London.

