Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Tennis

Rafael Nadal Wins Historic 14th French Open, 22nd Grand Slam Title

The Spaniard extended his men’s record with a straight-sets win over Casper Ruud, further surpassing the career marks of both Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

PARIS — The king of Spain was in the stands of Roland Garros on Sunday. So was the king of Norway, so was Billie Jean King. They had all come to see the King of Clay, Rafael Nadal, and he did not disappoint.

Under a beautiful Paris sky, Nadal won his 14th French open title, beating Casper Ruud of Norway, 6-3, 6-3, 6-0. He’s won this tournament for the 14th time, having won all but four years since 2005. Nadal’s track record here is less a statistic than it is a laugh line. He’s now 112-3 at Roland Garros. He has won the French open as many times as Pete Sampras has won majors. By winning, he now has his 22nd Grand Slam title, surging ahead of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, who are tied at 20. Nadal’s record in finals is now 23 of his last 26. Apart from all his tennis sorcery, this is one of the great competitors in the history of sports—any sport and all sports.

nadal-french-open-trophy

For all his breathtaking tennis, Nadal’s road this year may have been his most difficult. Nevermind the foot injury that cast doubt upon his performance and caused him to speak about his tennis mortality, this 2022 French Open marked the first time he ever needed to beat four top 10 opponents to win the title. In the fourth round, he beat Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in five sets. It was a grueling match made more so by the fact that his opponent is coached by Nadal’s uncle Tony. He returned two days later to beat his rival Djokovic in their 59th career match, a four-setter that went well beyond midnight. In the semifinals, he won the first set against Alexander Zverev and then won when the third-seeded German gruesomely rolled his ankle.

For all that drama, Nadal was at his Nadal-est on Sunday, doing what he usually does: breaking serve—he took Ruud’s serve apart in six of the first 10 service games; bringing his lefty funk to bear; and simply owning this court as if it is his own, which of course it is.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

nadal-french-2022

Spare a thought for Ruud here. Playing deep into a major for the first time, the 23-year-old from Norway acquitted himself well and—despite the lopsided score line—did not even play that badly. He simply was playing the best clay court player of all time, who was in form. Ruud is now ranked a career high No. 6 and we will hear much more from him. But today was about Nadal and his excellence.

This was as much a coronation as a match. And now there is suspense over whether, at age 36, he will ever play again—here or elsewhere. But the fans got what they came for. So did the various kings. The King of Clay still reigns, for a 14th-straight time.

More Tennis Coverage:

News And Analysis

YOU MAY LIKE

Dave Roberts
MLB

Umpires Don’t Allow Dodgers to Use Position Player as Pitcher

Dave Roberts tried to avoid using a reliever despite down one less run than the rule allows.

By Daniel Chavkin
rafael-nadal-french-open
Play
Tennis

Nadal Claims 14th French Open Title With Straight-Set Victory

The king of Roland Garros added another trophy to his collection with Sunday’s victory.

By Associated Press
Andre Drummond dribbles a ball for the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA

Andre Drummond Discusses Mental Strength Needed to Play for Lakers

The former Lakers center noticed the difference in expectations while playing in Los Angeles.

By Daniel Chavkin
Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche carries a puck with his stick.
NHL

Nazem Kadri Out for Series vs. Oilers After Illegal Hit

The Colorado forward left Game 3 and didn't return with an upper-body injury.

By Daniel Chavkin
Jun 4, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Colorado Avalanche celebrate a win over the Edmonton Oilers in game three of the Western Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Avalanche Take Commanding 3-0 WCF Lead Over Oilers

Colorado is on the cusp of earning its first Stanley Cup Finals berth since 2001.

By Associated Press
Oklahoma utility Jocelyn Alo (78) celebrates on the way to home plate after hitting a home run during the first inning of an NCAA Women’s College World Series softball game against Texas on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Softball

Oklahoma, Oklahoma State Advance to WCWS Semifinal

The Big 12 rivals punched their ticket to Monday’s semifinals with wins on Saturday.

By Jelani Scott
Rapper Drake leaves Game Six of the Eastern Conference First Round between the Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers at Scotiabank Arena on April 28, 2022 in Toronto, Canada.
Extra Mustard

Drake Sits Courtside For J. Cole’s CEBL Home Debut in Toronto

The rap icon showed up to support his fellow Grammy Award-winner Saturday night.

By Jelani Scott
Mar 23, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; The Los Angeles Lakers logo at center court before the game between Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Extra Mustard

Lakers Share Clip of Kobe’s Past Comments About New Coach Ham

Darvin Ham, who played eight NBA seasons, spent time with Bryant as an assistant in L.A.

By Jelani Scott