Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray announced back in March that he would donate the rest of his season earnings to Ukraine UNICEF Aid to help children suffering from the Russian invasion.

The 35-year-old opened up about his continued activism ahead of the Citi Open, a hard court tournament that begins on Monday. He wants to make sure that people are still aware of the ongoing Ukraine crisis, which has been going on since mid-February when Russia invaded.

“It’s not the main story on the news every day like it was back then,” Murray said, via Ben Rothenberg of Racquet Magazine. “You can’t just forget about this. It’s still going on. People are still getting killed, children are still having to flee their homes, and are in really, really tragic situations. I think it’s important that the media continues to shine a light on it, keep talking about it.”

After the February invasion, tennis players and tournaments were more outspoken about the crisis. Some even wore ribbons to support Ukraine during Indian Wells back in March, for example. Murray felt like the support from the tennis community has faded over the last few months in comparison.

But, support for Ukraine is back to the forefront at the Citi Open. On top of donating his earnings this upcoming week, Citi Open announced that they will match Murray’s earnings to additionally donate to Ukraine relief.

“Hopefully like what the tournament is doing here can help a little bit with [media coverage],” Murray said.

The Brit will begin his Citi Open run on Monday in the Round of 64.

