Serena Williams added another stop to her farewell tour Monday after defeating Danka Kovinić in straight sets to advance to the second round of the 2022 U.S. Open.

After receiving a warm round of applause from a Flushing Meadows crowd still buzzing from her first-round victory, Williams remained on the court for a special post-match celebration recognizing the tennis icon’s 20-plus years of excellence.

Veteran CBS anchor Gayle King took to the microphone to begin the festivities and introduced the iconic Billie Jean King who offered her thoughts on Williams’s wide-reaching impact as both an athlete and cultural figure.

“You are fearless,” King said. “I love it. And you hate to lose, it is great. You’ve touched our hearts and minds to be our authentic self, to use our voices, to dream big. Thank you for your leadership, and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, especially for women and women of color.

“Most of all, thank you for sharing your journey with every single one of us. We love, God bless you and, guess what? You’re just beginning!”

The celebration continued after King’s speech with a tribute video narrated by the illustrious Oprah Winfrey.

The beautiful retrospective, titled “Dear Serena,” highlighted the 23-time Grand Slam champion’s career on and off the court since winning her first U.S. Open in 1999. Oprah thanked Serena for everything from “bringing the house down” to “showing us what it means to come back” to “changing the face of the game” and “inspiring the next generation.”

She concluded the outpouring of gratitude for Williams and her accomplishments with a message to remember as she heads into the next phase of her life.

“Just know,” Winfrey said, “Whatever you do next, we’ll be watching. With love, all of us.”

To end the celebration, Williams stood by Gayle King to watch as fans inside Arthur Ashe Stadium joined in on the festivities. ESPN cameras panned around the venue to capture fans in the middle and upper decks holding cards spelling out the phrase “We (Heart) Serena”.

As the sports world readies to bid adieu to Williams, the soon-to-be 41-year-old legend proved Monday she is not yet ready to say goodbye with a vintage rally to close out her opponent.

She’ll have an opportunity to keep her tournament run going on Wednesday in a clash with No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit.

