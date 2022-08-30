Venus Williams took the court on Tuesday to play in her 23rd career U.S. Open tournament. The two-time champion ended up losing to Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck 6–1, 7–6(5).

Following her first round loss, Williams was asked about her future in the sport, especially as her younger sister Serena will be retiring from tennis sometime following this year’s U.S. Open.

Serena used the term “evolving away from tennis” rather than “retiring” in her announcement a few weeks ago, so Venus was also asked if she plans to “evolve” away from tennis anytime soon.

“Right now I’m just focused on doubles,” the elder Williams sister said.

So, it’s still unknown when the 42-year-old plans to retire from the sport.

Williams referenced her doubles match with her younger sister which takes place on Thursday. The sister duo has won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles since 1999. They have two U.S. Open doubles titles (’99, 2009).

Because of her upcoming retirement, Serena decided to pair up with her elder sister for one last time.

When asked about whose idea it was to participate in the doubles draw this year, Venus gave a straight answer.

“It was Serena’s idea,” the elder Williams sister said. “She’s the boss.”

The Williams sisters take on the Czech doubles team of Linda Nosková and Lucie Hradecká on Thursday. Serena remains in the singles field as well, after beating Danka Kovinić in straight sets Monday, 6–3, 6–3. She will face No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday.

