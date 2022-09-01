When Anett Kontaveit was preparing for the U.S. Open, little did she know how much of a spectacle her second match would become.

The world No. 2 lost to Serena Williams on Wednesday night, experiencing a true road-game atmosphere as much of the crowd was on Williams’ side. Many stars were on hand to attend Williams’ final tournament, from Tiger Woods to Zendaya, something Kontaveit wasn’t expecting.

After the loss, Kontaveit took to Instagram to express how wild the entire night was.

“One day ur in Soho drinking boba with ur mum the next day ur playing tennis against Serena in front of Zendaya. Life is crazy,” she wrote, along with a montage of pictures from her time in New York City.

The 26 year-old Estonian has yet to make it past the quarterfinals of a major, but her rise to being ranked No. 2 in the world should mean she will have plenty of opportunities to make a run for a major title in the future.

However, drawing Serena Williams in the second round of her last major is tough luck for any player, let alone someone without any connection to the U.S. Open crowd.

