Alexis Ohanian is known as much for being courtside for his wife Serena Williams’s matches as much for the T-shirts he wears.

During Williams’s third-round match Friday night against Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic, the entrepreneur wore an image of he and Serena’s daughter, Olympia.

The image was from Monday, when the 5-year-old attended Serena’s opening match that included pre- and post-match tributes for the 23-time Grand Slam champion. This year’s U.S. Open is expected to be Williams’s last, according to her recent essay in Vogue, but her farewell tour continued after a win in the second round earlier this week.

Ohanian has made statements with past shirts at previous events. Some of the most notable include calling Serena the “Greatest Female Athlete” and tributes to Arthur Ashe.

More Tennis Coverage: