Serena Williams’s incredible tennis career is likely officially over after Ajla Tomljanović beat the 40-year-old on Friday night at the U.S. Open in three sets.

Williams ends her career with 23 Grand Slam titles, which is the most in the Open Era for any player. However, Williams fell just one major title short from tying the all-time Grand Slam record made by Margaret Court. The Australian star won 24 majors from 1960–73, before the Open Era began.

The now 80-year-old recently spoke with the The Telegraph in a rare interview following Williams’s “evolution” from tennis announcement. Court opened up about how she is perceived in the media compared to Williams.

“Serena, I’ve admired her as a player,” Court said. “But I don’t think she has ever admired me.”

Court also critiqued Williams for the way she handled her post-match interview, which was heavily focused on Williams’s overall career and impact on tennis instead of the match she had just lost.

“I thought it was bad that Williams didn't mention her opponent [Ajla Tomljanović] more when she spoke,” Court said. “We were taught to honor our opponent. We respected one another.”

Court also discussed the differences she sees in the Open Era contrasted to when she played. Needless to say, the 80-year-old admitted that she wishes she played now.

“I would love to have played in this era. I think it’s so much easier,” Court said. “How I would love to have taken family or friends along with me. But I couldn’t. I had to go on my own or with the national team. People don’t see all that. We didn’t have psychologists or coaches with us. It’s a whole different world. That’s what disappoints me — that players today don’t honor the past of the game.”

