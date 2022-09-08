Tennis is a sport rife with creativity, and at the big events, the top players rise to the occasion to show off their best tricks. During Wednesday night’s quarterfinal match between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, one highlight play stood above the rest.

In the 12th game of the second set, Alcaraz rushed along the baseline to cover the forehand side when Sinner smashed a ball down the middle. With no time to change directions or flip his hips, Alcaraz reacted instinctively by attempting a leaping behind-the-back swipe at the ball—and pulled it off with aplomb, nailing perhaps the best trick shot of the tournament.

What’s even better is the fact that after nailing the acrobatic shot, Alcaraz kept his awareness and hustled into position to hit the winner and secure the point. He didn’t end up winning the game, however, and ultimately lost the tiebreaker, with Sinner demonstrating strong resolve.

No matter the outcome, Alcaraz had secured his spot with one of the top highlights in recent U.S. Open history—not a bad consolation prize.

More Tennis Coverage: