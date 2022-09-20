Roger Federer Intends to Play Final Match at Friday’s Laver Cup

Roger Federer previously announced ahead of the Laver Cup that he would be retiring from his professional tennis career after the team tournament.

As fans anxiously waited to hear when the 20-time Grand Slam champion would be playing, Federer told media on Tuesday that he plans to play his final career match on Friday, Sept. 23, which is the first day of the Laver Cup. The event goes for three days.

Federer’s doubles match will be the last match played on Friday. It’s unknown at this time who his doubles partner will be.

The other key component is that the Swiss plans to only participate in the doubles match on Friday and not play in the singles bracket, per Aargauer Zeitung.

Friday’s match will also mark the first time Federer’s played in a professional match since Wimbledon in 2021 due to an ongoing knee injury.

Federer admitted that he hopes he can play at an “acceptable level” during his Friday match.

Additionally, the 41-year-old hasn’t played in a doubles match since the 2019 Laver Cup when he teamed up with Stefanos Tsitsipas, who is playing again this year.

Federer will be joining 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal, 21-time major champion Novak Djokovic and three-time major champion Andy Murray, along with Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud and Matteo Berrettini on the 2022 Laver Cup team.

