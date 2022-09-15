Tennis legend Roger Federer announced Thursday he plans to retire from the ATP Tour following his appearance at the Laver Cup in London next week.

Federer, 41, is one of the most decorated players in history. His 20 Grand Slam titles rank third all-time among male players, trailing only Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. Federer has a record eight Wimbledon titles, and he was the world’s No. 1 player for 237 weeks from February 2004 to August 2008.

The Swiss star has battled a number of injuries in recent years, including multiple knee surgeries. He has not appeared at the U.S. Open since 2019, and he did not play in a single Grand Slam event in ’22.

"As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries,” Federer told his fans in a video released on Twitter. “I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been dear. I am 41 years old.

"The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour."

Federer captured his first Grand Slam at Wimbledon in 2003. His last Grand Slam title came at the ’18 Australian Open, and he fell to Djokovic in a five-set thriller in the ’19 Wimbledon final.

