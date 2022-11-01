After her sister “evolved” away from tennis just a few months ago, seven-time Grand Slam winner Venus Williams stirred up speculation about her own future in the sport in an Instagram post Monday night.

Taking to the platform on the 28th anniversary of her professional debut, the 42-year-old Williams penned a message reflecting back on her career in a manner that has many wondering if she might soon be leaving tennis for good.

“On this day 28 years ago I made my debut to professional tennis,” Williams wrote in the post’s caption alongside two photos of her as a 14-year-old at the site of her first WTA match. “I never imagined 28 years later what @serenawilliams and I would experience in this sport. I can recount the wins and the losses, but in the end it was always about the pursuit of my best self. Every day, win lose or draw.

“I can look back with no regrets. It’s all been worth it.”

The elder Williams sister last played at the U.S. Open in September. She lost in the first round in singles before pairing with Serena for doubles as a wild-card entry. The sisters fell 7–6 (5), 6–4 to Czech duo Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova in the first round of the event

Though Serena had announced prior to the U.S. Open in August that she planned to “evolve” away from tennis following the year’s final Grand Slam, Venus did not say she had the same plans. Following her loss in singles at Flushing Meadows, she told reporters she was “just focused on doubles” when asked if she planned to take the same path as her sister after the tournament.

Williams, a former world No. 1 and 16-time Grand Slam champion in doubles, played in just five events during the 2022 season. She was 0–4 in singles outings and would need a wild card invitation to play in the 2023 Australian Open, which begins on Jan. 16.

