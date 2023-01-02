Tennis Legend Martina Navratilova Diagnosed With Cancer

Former tennis star Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer and Stage 1 throat cancer, she announced in a statement on Monday.

The 66-year-old shared that she is hopeful during this time despite the diagnosis. She plans to start treatment this month.

“This double whammy is serious but still fixable, and I’m hoping for a favorable outcome,” Navratilova said, via WTA. “It’s going to stink for a while, but I’ll fight with all have I got.”

The tennis legend was previously diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010. She underwent a lumpectomy shortly afterward and has remained cancer-free since then.

Navratilova noted that with the timing of the diagnosis, she will not be working with the Tennis Channel for this month’s Australian Open coverage as she has in years past. However, fans may see her appear via video calls in future broadcasts.

The former world No. 1 is best known for holding the open-era record for the most combined Grand Slam titles. She has won 18 singles Grand Slam titles, 31 women’s doubles titles and 10 mixed doubles titles, for a record total of 59 major titles.