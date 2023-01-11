Naomi Osaka Announces She Is Pregnant, Will Miss 2023 Season

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka announced on Wednesday that she will miss the entire 2023 season because she is pregnant with her first child.

Osaka withdrew from the 2023 Australian Open on Jan. 8, and now fans know why.

The 25-year-old posted a picture of her ultrasound and a message to her fans on Wednesday. She noted that she plans to make her return for the 2024 Australian Open.

“The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun,” Osaka wrote. “These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to. ... I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom,’ haha. 2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I’ll be at Aus 2024.”

Osaka hasn’t played a professional tennis match since mid-September at the Toray Pan Pacific Open, which is the WTA tournament following the U.S. Open.