Rafael Nadal could be out for six to eight weeks with a hip injury suffered during his Australian Open upset to Mackenzie McDonald, his manager said Thursday.

The world No. 2, who was clearly hurting during the straight-set loss in the tournament’s second round, has an injured left hip flexor. The ailment was discovered during an MRI exam at a Melbourne hospital, and the Grand Slam title record-holder will now head home to Spain and rest.

McDonald shocked the tennis world when he took down Nadal, the tournament’s No. 1 seed, 6–4, 6–4, 7–5 on Wednesday. Though it was clear something was bothering the 22-time Grand Slam champion—to the point where he took a medical timeout during the second set—he finished the match. The loss and injury ended the 36-year-old’s bid to defend his 2022 Australian Open title.

If Nadal’s recovery takes the full eight weeks, the King of Clay will have about two months to prepare for his tournament of choice, the French Open, where he will look to add Grand Slam title No. 23.