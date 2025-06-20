Alexander Bublik Upsets Jannik Sinner, References Funny Comment From French Open
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan may have bowed out in the quarterfinals of the French Open on June 4, but he solidifed his status as one of professional tennis's funniest quotes.
"I almost got him guys," Bublik wrote on Instagram then after being steamrolled in straight sets by Italian superstar Jannik Sinner.
Fast forward to Thursday at the Halle Open in Germany. In the Round of 16, Bublik dropped the opening set 3–6 to Sinner before rallying and winning 3–6, 6–4, 6–4.
How did he react to his seismic upset—the first win of his career over a No. 1-ranked player? The only way he knew how.
"I got him guys," he wrote on Instagram.
Bublik is currently ranked no. 45 in the world—a number sure to rise if he keeps up his winning ways. The 28-year-old is scheduled to face 23rd-ranked Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals Friday.