Amanda Anisimova Gives a Classy Shout Out to Iga Swiatek After Wimbledon Final
Iga Swiatek dominated over Amanda Anisimova on Saturday during the women's Wimbledon final, winning 6-0, 6-0 for just the second time in a women's major final in the Open Era.
Anisimova was understandably emotional during her post-match interview on Centre Court. She had such an amazing Wimbledon run, beating incredible stars such as World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals.
Despite holding back tears during her speech, Anisimova took time to applaud her opponent, Swiatek. It was a classy response even on a really difficult day for her.
"You're such an incredible player, it obviously showed today," Anisimova said. "You've been such an inspiration to me. Just an unbelievable athlete, and you've had such an incredible two weeks here. ... Congratulations to you and your team."
It's just the beginning for Anisimova. Wimbledon was her first career major final, and it likely won't be the last for the 23-year-old American.