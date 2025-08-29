SI

American Ben Shelton Retires From U.S. Open Due to Shoulder Injury

Ben Shelton’s run at the U.S. Open came to an unfortunate end on Friday.
Ben Shelton’s run at the U.S. Open came to an abrupt end on Friday after he was forced to retire from his match against Frenchman Adrian Mannarino as they were preparing to head to a fifth set.

Shelton suffered a shoulder injury at some point during the match, and while he received treatment from the on-court physios, he was unable to play out the final set.

After the fourth set, Shelton had approached his father and coach, who appeared to signal to his son that it was not worth pushing through the injury to continue the match.

Shelton was understandably heartbroken by the whole situation. Entering the tournament as the No. 6 player in the world, Shelton was one of America’s best hopes of producing a homegrown winner on the men’s side of the U.S. Open for the first time in two decades. Instead, Shelton will look to recover and get healthy for whenever he is able to make it back to the court, and his goal of securing a U.S. Open title will have to wait at least one more year.

With the win, Mannarino advances to the fourth round of the tournament, the deepest U.S. Open run of his career.

