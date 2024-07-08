American Taylor Fritz Rallies for Five-Set Win vs. Alexander Zverev at Wimbledon
There are officially two American men's tennis players through to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon after No. 13 Taylor Fritz came back to beat No. 4 Alexander Zverev in a five-set thriller Monday, 4–6, 6–7, 6–4, 7–6, 6–3.
The last time two American men reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon was in 2000. Fritz, who is the top ranked American male, joins Tommy Paul in the next round. This will be Fritz's fifth time reaching a major quarterfinal, but he has yet to reach a semifinal at the major level. He lost in the 2022 Wimbledon quarterfinals to Rafael Nadal.
Monday's Round of 16 match also marked the first time Fritz has beaten a top-five player in a major event. It's his fourth top-10 win this season. Zverev was most recently a finalist at the 2024 French Open last month, losing to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in five sets.
After the match, Fritz was a bit emotional speaking about what happened.
"It was amazing to do that, to do that on Centre Court Wimbledon two sets down in front of this crowd, it's a dream," Fritz said.
Fritz will face No. 25 Lorenzo Musetti of Italy on Wednesday in order to earn a spot in the semifinals, which will take place on Friday. The men's singles final will be played on Sunday, beginning at 9 a.m. ET.