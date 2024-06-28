2024 Wimbledon: How to Watch, Betting Odds and Favorites to Win
The Championships, Wimbledon, the third major in the tennis calendar, is just around the corner.
The iconic grass courts will be on full display for two weeks as fans from around the world can tune in to watch tennis's best players battle it out for the iconic trophy.
Before the major tournament begins, here's everything you need to know when watching Wimbledon, including the broadcast schedule, reigning champions and betting odds.
Key dates
Monday, July 1: The first round of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships begins on Monday, July 1.
Saturday, July 13: The women's singles final will be played on Saturday, July 13 on Centre Court. The trophy ceremony will follow the match.
Sunday, June 14: The men's singles final will be played on Sunday, July 14 on Centre Court. The trophy ceremony will follow the match.
How to watch Wimbledon
ESPN: Wimbledon's main broadcast home in the United States will be on ESPN. The network will show matches every day throughout the tournament, starting bright and early. On most days, the ESPN studio will host an hour of analysis, too. The men's and women's singles finals will also be broadcast on ESPN.
ABC: During the first weekend of the tournament, when Round 3 and the Round of 16 are played, ABC will broadcast for a few hours on both Saturday and Sunday.
ESPN2: During the second half of the Round of 16 and the quarterfinals, ESPN2 will broadcast alongside ESPN to show additional matches.
Tennis Channel: The Tennis Channel will broadcast nightly during the two weeks of Wimbledon. The analysts on the network will discuss the matches from the day, while the network will also show replays of matches that fans may have missed during the day. The network will begin broadcasting at 5 p.m. ET each day.
Date
TV Channel
Time (ET)
Round
Monday, July 1
ESPN
6 a.m.-4 p.m.
Round 1
Tennis Channel
5 p.m.-11 p.m.
Round 1
Tuesday, July 2
ESPN
6 a.m.-4 p.m.
Round 1
Tennis Channel
5 p.m.-11 p.m.
Round 2
Wednesday, July 3
ESPN
6 a.m.-4 p.m.
Round 2
Tennis Channel
5 p.m.-11 p.m.
Round 2
Thursday, July 4
ESPN
6 a.m.-4 p.m.
Round 2
Tennis Channel
5 p.m.-11 p.m.
Round 2
Friday, July 5
ESPN
6 a.m.-4 p.m.
Round 3
Tennis Channel
5 p.m.-11 p.m.
Round 3
Saturday, July 6
ESPN
7 a.m.-1 p.m.
Round 3
ABC
1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Round 3
Tennis Channel
5 p.m.-11 p.m.
Round 3
Sunday, July 7
ESPN
7 a.m.-1 p.m.
Round of 16
ABC
1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Round of 16
Tennis Channel
5 p.m.-11 p.m.
Round of 16
Monday, July 8
ESPN2
6 a.m.-4 p.m.
Round of 16
ESPN
8 a.m.-4 a.m.
Round of 16
Tennis Channel
5 p.m.-11 p.m.
Round of 16
Tuesday, July 9
ESPN
8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Quarterfinals
ESPN2
8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Tennis Channel
4 p.m.-10 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Wednesday, July 10
ESPN
8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Quarterfinals
ESPN2
8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Tennis Channel
4 p.m.-10 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Thursday, July 11
ESPN
8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Women's Semifinals
Tennis Channel
3 p.m.-9 p.m.
Women's Semifinals
Friday, July 12
ESPN
8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Men's Semifinals
Tennis Channel
3 p.m.-9 p.m.
Men's Semifinals
Saturday, July 13
ESPN
9 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Women's Final
ESPN
11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Men's Doubles Final
Tennis Channel
6 p.m.-12 a.m.
Women's Final
Sunday, July 14
ESPN
9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Men's Final
ESPN
12 p.m.-3 p.m.
Women's Doubles Final
Tennis Channel
6 p.m.-12 a.m.
Men's Final
Defending champions
Men's champion: Carlos Alcaraz won his second major title at last year's Wimbledon. He beat Djokovic in a nearly five-hour, five-set battle, 1–6, 7–6 (6), 6–1, 3–6, 6–4. Alcaraz is also coming off a thrilling French Open title, which made him the youngest men's tennis player at 21 years old to win majors on all three playing surfaces.
Women's champion: Markéta Vondroušová made history with her Wimbledon win last year by becoming the first unseeded woman in the Open Era to win the major tournament. She beat fan-favorite Ons Jabeur 6–4, 6–4.
Most titles
Martina Navratilova: While Roger Federer is widely considered the king of grass, Martina Navratilova has actually won one more Wimbledon titles than him. Her nine Wimbledon trophies were won from 1978–90.
Roger Federer: The retired tennis legend is often referred to as the king of Wimbledon because of his dominance on the grass court. He won eight titles at the All England Club, including five consecutive championships from 2003–07.
Top 10 players
Men's Players
1. Jannik Sinner
2. Novak Djokovic
3. Carlos Alcaraz
4. Alexander Zverev
5. Daniil Medvedev
6. Andrey Rublev
7. Hubert Hurkacz
8. Casper Ruud
9. Alex de Minaur
10. Grigor Dimitrov
Women's Players
1. Iga Swiatek
2. Coco Gauff
3. Aryna Sabalenka
4. Elena Rybakina
5. Jessica Pegula
6. Markéta Vondroušová
7. Jasmine Paolini
8. Qinwen Zheng
9. Maria Sakkari
10. Ons Jabeur
Betting odds
Men's draw
The World No. 1 has the best odds to win Wimbledon at +160, followed by reigning champion Alcaraz at +225, according to Draft Kings. Djokovic isn't far behind with +400 odds.
There's a huge gap after the top three players as French Open finalist Zverev ranks next with +1800 odds.
Former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini is ranked in the top 10 for best odds with +3500 after making three finals this year and winning one of those tournaments.
If you're looking to bet on the Wimbledon, here's a guide to help you.
Here are the top 10 best odds:
1. Jannik Sinner (+160)
2. Carlos Alcaraz (+225)
3. Novak Djokovic (+400)
4. Alexander Zverev (+1800)
5. Hubert Hurkacz (+2000)
6. Jack Draper (+2200)
7. Alex de Minaur (+2800)
8. Daniil Medvedev (+3000)
9. Matteo Berrettini (+3500)
10. Tommy Paul (+4000)
Women's draw
Two-time major champion Sabalenka has the best odds to win her first Wimbledon at +320, according to Draft Kings. World No. 1 Swiatek, who also hasn't won a Wimbledon title, follows close behind with +450 odds. The 2022 champion Rybakina has the next best odds at +600.
There are a few surprises on the top 10 list, including 2022 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu (+2500). The 21-year-old has struggled on tour since her lone major win nearly two years ago. Four-time major champion Naomi Osaka ranks high on the list too at +1600.
Here are the top 10 best odds:
1. Aryna Sabalenka (+320)
2. Iga Swiatek (+450)
3. Elena Rybakina (+600)
4. Coco Gauff (+700)
5. Ons Jabeur (+1200)
6. Naomi Osaka (+1600)
7. Madison Keys (+2000)
8. Jessica Pegula (+2000)
9. Mirra Andreeva (+2500)
10. Emma Raducanu (+2500)
