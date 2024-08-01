Andy Murray Drops Perfect One-Liner to End Tennis Career in Hilarious Fashion
Andy Murray's storied tennis career has ended, and he signed off from the sport with a hilarious final goodbye.
The British star and his partner, Dan Evans, were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the doubles tournament at the 2024 Summer Olympics on Thursday. The pair lost to the American team of Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul 6-2, 6-4. Murray had claimed the Olympics in Paris at Roland Garros would be his final showing.
After Thursday's loss, Murray took to social media to address his retirement and did it with his signature sense of humor. The 37-year-old tweeted, "Never even liked tennis anyway."
He also quickly changed his bio on X (formerly Twitter) from, "I play tennis" to "I played tennis."
That's just classic Andy Murray stuff right there.
Murray is a three-time grand slam champion; he won the U.S. Open in 2012, Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016 and won the Tour Finals in 2016. He also had Olympic success, winning gold medals in singles competition in both 2012 and '16. He also earned a silver medal in mixed doubles at the 2012 Summer Olympics, but couldn't find his way through to the podium this time.
Tennis will miss Murray, not just for his talent and competitive fire, but for the personality he brought to the sport. That was on full display when confirming his retirement on Thursday.