Anna Kalinskaya's Adorable Dog Continues to Steal the Show at Washington Open
Anna Kalinskaya cruised into the final of the Mubadala Citi DC Open with a decisive win in straight sets (6-4, 6-3) over Emma Raducanu.
But for the second day in a row, it was her adorable English cream dachshund Bella who stole the show by running on the court to congratulate her dog mom. After the Saturday night match, Bella dashed onto the hard court in hot pursuit of her mom to give her all the love she could ever ask for.
Bella rushed onto the court after Kalinskaya's quarterfinal victory Friday night over No. 4 seed Clara Tauson, also in straight sets (6-3, 7-5). Take a look at how she surprised her mom, absolutely demanding that she turn around to give her pets:
After the viral debut Friday, the Mubadala Citi DC Open even gave Bella her own badge. A critical piece to team Kalinskaya, and a pretty good photo too:
Kalinskaya moves on to Sunday's final where she will face world No. 36 Leylah Fernandez, who came back to upset world No. 12 Elena Rybakina Saturday.
An awesome final is in store with just one thing for certain: Kalinskaya's biggest fan will be waiting for her after the match with the same reaction, win or lose.