Aryna Sabalenka Empathized With Amanda Anisimova After Defeating Her to Win U.S. Open
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka defeated No. 8 Amanda Anisimova in straight sets to win the U.S. Open title, defending the championship trophy she captured last year, at Flushing Meadows on Saturday.
But Sabalenka didn't just win on Saturday. She won with class.
The Belarusian tennis star, who lost two major finals this year at the Australian Open and the French Open, knows how it feels to lose on the biggest stage. And she empathized with how Anisimova, who was nearly two months removed from losing her first career major final decisively at Wimbledon, was feeling.
"All the tough lessons make this one worth it," Sabalenka said on court after the match. "I’m speechless right now. Congrats Amanda on reaching back to back Slam finals. I know how much it hurts, losing in the final. But trust me, the moment you’re going to win the first one—and you are going to win it. You play incredible tennis.
"Congrats to you and your team on the things you’ve achieved after your comeback. Girl, you’re gonna enjoy it even more after the tough losses in the final."
Anisimova was openly emotional and in tears after losing the Wimbledon final—and it seemed at times that she was mentally battling herself as much as she was playing against Sabalenka in the women's final. So hearing these words from Sabalenka had to mean the world to Anisimova.