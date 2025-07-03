Aryna Sabalenka Refused to Look at the Celebrities in the Royal Box at Wimbledon
Year after year, Wimbledon brings out one of the most impressive crowds in all of sports. The prestigious event is up there with the likes of the Kentucky Derby, the Masters, or the Monaco Grand Prix in terms of star power. It is an event where some of the brightest stars go to see and be seen.
That was especially true during Ayrna Sabalenka’s second-round match against Marie Bouzkova at Centre Court on Thursday. Stars including musicians Olivia Rodrigo and Dave Grohl, actor and professional wrestler John Cena, and the power couple of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas were all spectating from the Royal Box as Sabalenka worked her way to a 7–6, 6–4 win.
After the match, Sabalenka said she was delightfully unaware of the stars who were in attendance, and that was by design.
“I was trying not to look there,” Sabalenka said with a laugh. “I’m really glad that I wasn’t looking there, because then I would be like...” and then made a starry-eyed, staring face into the distance. “I was just trying to focus on my game, and then later on social media, I’m going to be like okay, who was there.”
The plan clearly worked for Sabalenka, who is now set to face Emma Raducanu in the third round on Thursday. That said, Sabalenka is going to have to stay sharp—the celebs in attendance only get bigger as the tournament rolls on.