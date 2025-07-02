SI

Wimbledon Posted Clever Tweet After Spotting John Cena in the Stands

It never gets old.

Kristen Wong

The second round of Wimbledon featured plenty of enticing matchups on Wednesday, with the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz and Naomi Osaka hoping to advance in London. Already, there have been more upsets at this major tournament than any other in the Open Era, as eight top-10 seeds were eliminated during just the first two days of play.

On a rain-delayed Day 3 of Wimbledon, cameras caught wrestler-turned-actor John Cena in the stands at Centre Court watching a morning match with his wife.

Wimbledon capitalized on Cena's popularity with the perfectly worded tweet:

"It's great to see you at Wimbledon, @JohnCena," the official Wimbledon Twitter account wrote Wednesday.

Too good.

That naturally led to lots of jokes referencing Cena's infamous gesture and the now-iconic cultural meme, "You Can't See Me":

