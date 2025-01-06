Tips for Enjoying the 2025 Australian Open
Clive James, the late formidable critic, traced the fundamental differences between the United States and Australia, his native land.
“Superficially, Australia is like America; and yet profoundly different … the differences reside precisely in the discrepancy of scale, which finally dictates that Australia, short of physical power, must rely on influence instead. In times of trouble, the United States can send the Screaming Eagles. Australia must send Cate Blanchett.”
These same sensibilities express themselves at the Australian Open. This event lacks the scope and sweep of the U.S. Open, the tradition and elegance of Wimbledon, and the style and Paris-in-the-spring magic of Roland Garros. But it has a great deal of cultural charm. This is not a champagne event, but a beer event—long on fun and short on inhibition. It can sometimes feel like a music festival, in the middle of one of the great cities of the world—with some tennis tacked on. And sometimes, Cate Blanchett even shows up.
With the year’s first major about to kick off Sunday, Jan. 12 (Aussie time; Saturday, Jan. 11 stateside), here’s a guide to attending the Australian Open.
• We’ll get the dutiful promotion out of the way … Tennis Channel has its usual pregame show at 10 a.m. local, which is 8 p.m. ET. Then ESPN takes over. Check your local listings.
• Your intrepid Sports Illustrated correspondent will file periodic dispatches from afar.
On the grounds …
• Wear sunscreen. No, really. The sun is intense. Rafael Nadal-in-competition intense.
• Hydrate.
• I’d contend that, among the four majors, the Australian Open has the least charming main venue—and perhaps the most lively and spirited grounds. This is a rule at every major, but especially at the Australian Open: If you have tickets for Rod Laver Arena, you are all but duty-bound to venture to outside courts.
• As always, note the practice schedule. (This event does an excellent job of publicizing.) Especially if there is an opportunity to catch a Novak Djokovic-Andy Murray session. Most of the practice courts are between the two main venues, Laver and Melbourne arenas.
• Again, the Aussie Open is a beer event, rather than a champagne event. But there’s plenty of both at the Grand Slam oval.
• Pay close attention to the bands performing on-site. I guarantee that, within a few years, you’ll have heard of some. Tame Impala, Billy Idol (?) and Cookin’ on 3 Burners are among the recent veterans.
• If you’re looking for relief from the heat … A) there are, of course, three indoor venues; B) Court 4 features a shaded paddock; C) there are beanbags and nap chairs scattered around the grounds. Don’t be afraid to use them.
• Melbourne is a city of immigrants and ethnic enclaves. Bear this in mind when considering the match schedule. Any match involving a Greek player is good theater. Same for Serbs.
• In my experience, Aussies say “G’Day mate” the way New Yorkers call their city the “Big Apple” or Chicagoans warm to “the Windy City.” In other words, it marks you as a visitor. Avoid it. “How are you going?” is the more common greeting. (Also resist references to “Shrimp on the barbie.”)
• You are encouraged, however, to stroll down ACDC Lane, not far from the site.
• You can stick with your pronunciation and give full faith to the R. We won’t tell. But do know that Aussies, inexplicably, call the city: MEL-bun. It was the comedian Michael Kosta who, quite rightly asks: Maybe in the course of that 16-hour flight, they could spare time to tell us the name of the city where we’ll be landing?
• Want a great neighborhood joint? Go here. Trust us. You’re welcome.
• The Yarra River ain’t exactly the regal Danube wending its way through Vienna, Budapest and Belgrade. But it’s a pleasant river and worth walking, running and biking alongside. During the event, there’s often a stage set up on the banks … And …
• Especially if your hotel is nearby, water taxis are a unique way to get to the venue. Otherwise, take the excellent (and free) public transportation which will let you off near the back entrance. Or just walk. The venue is no more than 10 minutes by foot from most Central Business District hotels.
• Two detours: 1) Cross the river and walk through the botanical gardens and then cross back over. 2) Walk by the Melbourne Cricket Grounds, at one point the largest sports venue in the world. (Bonus, the street is lined with eucalyptus so it smells like perfumery.)
• Do not take a taxi or an Uber. The area around the event is a snarl of one-way and closed streets.
• Whatever you do, don’t go to Chin Chin on Flinders. You’ll want to stay away from that place. (Otherwise, the line gets intolerably long for those waiting at this all-time great restaurant.)
• Reapply sunblock. And hydrate.
• Contemplate how a country with a smaller population than Texas can put on a national event of this scope and scale.
• From reader Pete H: “If you like hoops, make it a doubleheader. On the second Wednesday, Melbourne Arena gives way to its usual tenant, Melbourne United of the NBL. It's a separate ticket, but the basketball ticket gets you a grounds pass to the tennis. If the weather permits, they'll take the roof off and play it as an outdoor game.”
• AFL, Aussie Football, is not quite in season. But note this guy.
• Australia Day is January 26.
• The Aperol spritz elicits strong opinions. But it is omnipresent on the grounds.
• Speaking of spritz … know in advance where the sprayers are located. (Some are behind Court 5.)
• Get your star spot on: Probably because there is no context whatsoever, I have seen these folks attend the event in recent years … and walk around in anonymity: Jimmy Rollins, Phil Jackson, Larry Fitzgerald, Ricky Williams and Ben Stiller.
To the non-Aussies:
• Put this event on your bucket list. If you’re coming from the U.S. or Europe, there’s no sugarcoating the flight. But when you arrive and kick the lag o’ jet, it’s a great country, great city, great event.
• We mentioned the sunblock and the hydrating?