Ben Shelton Was Highly Amused By Girlfriend Trinity Rodman's U.S. Open Question
Almost no one will be as honest with you as your significant other.
That notion was amusingly on full display for world No. 6 Ben Shelton after his second round triumph over Pablo Carreño Busta in straight sets on Wedensday night at the U.S. Open. The fast-serving Shelton, who dispatched Carreño Busta in just under two hours, took to the podium for his post-match press conference and answered a series of questions before his girlfriend Trinity Rodman crashed the presser and amusingly asked him a hard-hitting question.
"So, how did it feel not being able to serve faster than 135 today?" Rodman asked.
"Why did you give her a question?" Shelton replied to someone off-camera.
And Rodman amusingly wasn't finished.
"I just know you like to serve big and it wasn't breaking 140 today," she continued.
"Yeah it was cold outside," Shelton said. "So I think that was the main reason. I was focused on hitting spots. I didn't hit those spots. So maybe I should just serve bigger. It's something that I'll definitely work on next time."
Kudos to Rodman for perfectly posing as a reporter and to Shelton for being a good sport. But the American tennis star couldn't resist getting one quip in as he left the room.
"Let anyone in the room at this point, huh."