Billie Jean King Criticizes U.S. Open for Late Match Runtime This Year
This year's U.S. Open made history in many ways, including establishing the highest number of attendees on Day One, but the major tournament also hosted some of the latest matches in the tournament's history.
The eventual winner, Aryna Sabalenka, faced Ekaterina Alexandrova beginning at 12:08 a.m. ET, marking the latest start in U.S. Open history. A few days later, Zheng Qinwen beat Donna Vekic at 2:15 a.m. ET, which was the latest ending women's match in tournament history.
Tennis fans and players haven't necessarily been the biggest supporters of these late matches. Billie Jean King, a four-time U.S. Open champion whose name dons the National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, spoke out about the late match times and how detrimental it is to the players.
“Not good for anyone,” King said. “It’s not fair to the players.”
On top of one of tennis' biggest names speaking out about the matter, the Professional Tennis Players Association put out a study after the tournament ended, posted by ESPN, stating that later starts increase a player's chances of being injured.
It's possible a change could come for the 2025 U.S. Open, with matches having earlier start times in order to attempt to not let some matches go past midnight, for example.