Cameras Caught Taylor Townsend’s Emotional Reaction After U.S. Open Fourth-Round Exit
American Taylor Townsend saw her dazzling U.S. Open underdog run come to an unfortunate end against Czechia's Barbora Krejčíková in a fourth-round loss (6-1, 6-7, 3-6) on Sunday afternoon.
Townsend appeared primed to book her first-ever spot in the U.S. Open quarterfinal, with a whopping eight match points in the second set. But Krejčíková would go on to save them all, making an incredibly resilient comeback as she clinched the final two sets.
Cameras caught Townsend's understandably emotional reaction after losing the match. She packed her tennis bag and walked off the court to enthusiastic applause from the crowd, but she looked visibly distraught and appeared to wipe away tears with her towel.
Townsend defeated world No. 25 Jeļena Ostapenko in the second round—which included a tense postgame confrontation with the Latvian—before taking down world No. 5 Mirra Andreeva in a stunning upset in the third round.
While Townsend bows out of this year's U.S. Open perhaps wondering what could have been, she has every reason to hold her head up high following a truly impressive tournament run.