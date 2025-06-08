SI

Carlos Alcaraz Mounts Furious Comeback to Win 2025 French Open, Fifth Major Title

Alcaraz now has his fifth grand slam title, and has successfully defended his 2024 title.

Mike McDaniel

Carlos Alcaraz survived to capture his fifth grand slam title.
Carlos Alcaraz survived to capture his fifth grand slam title. / Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz appeared primed to fail in his title defense on Sunday at Roland Garros against World No. 1 Jannik Sinner.

In fact, so much so that Alcaraz had to fight off three championship points to extend the match in the fourth set. Alcaraz, who lost the first two sets 4-6, 6-7 (4-7), won the third set 6-4 but looked like he was about to fall short.

That is until he fought off a double-championship point, and took the third set (and the momentum) swiftly away from Sinner, who was just about ready to capture his fourth career grand slam, and third consecutive major dating back to the 2024 U.S. Open.

After fighting off defeat to tie the match, Alcaraz would fall down 6-5 in the fifth set. He sent the match to a tiebreak in the 12th game, and in a first-to-10 tiebreak to win the French Open, he dominated Sinner to a tune of 10-2.

The 5.5 hour championship match will certainly be one of the most-talked about finals in men's tennis history, and on this day it was Alcaraz who reigned supreme in a battle of two of the best in the world.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/Tennis