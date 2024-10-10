Carlos Alcaraz and His Team Emotionally React to Rafael Nadal's Retirement News
Rafael Nadal brought out a lot of emotions in the tennis world on Thursday when he announced his retirement from the sport following the Davis Cup in November.
One player was very impacted by Nadal's retirement news—Carlos Alcaraz. The fellow Spaniard has shared throughout the start of his promising career how big of an inspiration and role model Nadal has been for him in his life. Alcaraz met Nadal at a very young age and even got to play doubles in the 2024 Paris Olympics with him.
Alcaraz posted a sentimental message for his idol on social media, but a video has now dropped showing Alcaraz's live reaction to learning Nadal's news. His tennis team surrounded him and his phone, and some of them began tearing up. It was clear they were in disbelief.
"Honestly, I couldn't believe it when I watched it," Alcaraz said in a press conference on Thursday. "It's tough to accept it. I was in shock, a little bit. Really difficult news for everybody, even tougher for me that he's been my idol since I started playing tennis. I look up to him. Thanks to him I really wanted to become a professional tennis player. It is a shame for tennis and for me."
Alcaraz will be competing for Spain at the Davis Cup in November, meaning he'll be able to watch his favorite tennis player retire in person.