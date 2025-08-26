Carlos Alcaraz Explains Why He Shaved Off All His Hair Before U.S. Open
Carlos Alcaraz looks like his dominant self on the court on most days, having clinched one Grand Slam title at the French Open and finished as runner-up at Wimbledon in this year alone.
But before his opening round match at the U.S. Open, Alcaraz looked very different—physically, that is. The world No. 2 rocked a buzzed haircut as he prepared to face American Reilly Opelka Monday night, a styling choice that drew plenty of mixed reactions from fans, players and commentators alike.
Naturally, someone had to ask him about it. During his pre-match interview, Alcaraz gave a simple reason for why he decided to shave off all his hair.
"Well, I guess I need anything fresh to start a tournament as well as I can. And I think the U.S. Open suits me pretty well," Alcaraz said.
There could be a bit of superstition hidden behind Alcaraz's buzzed look as well. The Spaniard also had very short hair when he won the U.S. Open—and his first major title—in 2022, becoming the youngest man to win the tournament since 19-year-old Pete Sampras in '90.
Still, Alcaraz's hair back then wasn't nearly as short as it is now. We'll see if his haircut can give him an extra boost of luck in New York, one year after he crashed out in the second round of the U.S. Open in straight sets.