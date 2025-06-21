SI

Carlos Alcaraz Hit Such a Ridiculous Shot His Opponent Could Only Laugh

Alcaraz's absurd drop volley made Roberto Bautista Agut chuckle.

Tim Capurso

Alcaraz and his fellow countryman shared a laugh after the former's perfect drop volley.
Fresh off of a thrilling comeback victory in the French Open that left even one of the sport's greatest commending his play, Carlos Alcaraz is still in top form and leaving jaws on the floor at the Queen's Club Championships. Alcaraz, in a 6-4, 6-4 semifinal victory over fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut on Saturday, hit one of the most ridiculous shots of the tennis season thus far.

Serving for the first set up 5-4 and 40-15, Alcaraz opted for a serve-and-volley and charged the net. Bautista Agut responded with a beauty of a backhand down the line but Alcaraz managed to stab the ball out of the air, hitting a perfect drop volley that bounced twice before Bautista Agut could get to it.

So absurd was Alcaraz's shot that his fellow countryman could only chuckle.

Fresh off of his first comeback from two sets to love down and his second straight title at Roland Garros, Alcaraz has dropped just one set en route to the Queen's Club final, his tune-up before Wimbledon, which begins on June 30. He'll play Jiri Lehecka in the final on Sunday.

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

