Sports World Reacts to Carlos Alcaraz-Jannik Sinner French Open Thriller
In one of the most entertaining tennis finals of all time, Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner for the French Open title in a five-set marathon thriller (4-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6) on Sunday afternoon.
It was the second-longest Grand Slam final in the open era—behind none other than Novak Djokovic vs. Rafael Nadal in 2012—and saw the world No. 1 and No. 2 exchange leads and blows like no one else could.
After a slow start, Alcaraz fought from two sets down before sealing his long-awaited victory in the championship tiebreak, becoming the first male tennis player to save three championship points en route to winning Roland Garros. The 22-year-old Spaniard notched his second straight French Open title to defend his crown in Paris.
It was a legendary match and instant classic that will go down in tournament history as one of the most epic finishes ever, as Alcaraz and Sinner captivated the sports world with one ridiculous shot after another.
Fans couldn't believe what they had just witnessed in Paris: A French Open masterpiece. No notes.
Here's how some of the biggest names in sports media reacted: