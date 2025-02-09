Carlos Alcaraz Makes History by Becoming Youngest Male Player to Win on All Tennis Surfaces
Carlos Alcaraz continues to make tennis history in his young career.
By winning the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam, The Netherlands on Sunday over Alex de Minaur, Alcaraz has officially won a title on all tennis surfaces as this was his first title at an indoor tournament. He is now the youngest male tennis player to ever accomplish this feat, at age 21.
The Spaniard already was the youngest male player to reach a major final on all three surfaces—hard court, clay and grass—at the French Open last June, where he went on to capture the title. He was freshly 21 when he achieved that historic mark, and, he's already won four major titles in his career.
The title at Rotterdam is Alcaraz's first of the 2025 season and the 17th ATP 500 title of his career. That's an impressive number of trophies given his age.
On top of it, Alcaraz won the final while battling a cold. He sported a nasal strip during the match to help with his breathing.
Alcaraz now has one indoor hard court title to add to his five outdoor hard court titles, eight outdoor clay titles and three outdoor grass titles. The Spaniard is nearing clay season, where he's been the most successful in his career.