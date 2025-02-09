SI

Carlos Alcaraz Makes History by Becoming Youngest Male Player to Win on All Tennis Surfaces

The 21-year-old captured his first indoor hard court title on Sunday in Rotterdam.

Madison Williams

Carlos Alcaraz signals to the crowd at Rotterdam.
Carlos Alcaraz signals to the crowd at Rotterdam. / Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Carlos Alcaraz continues to make tennis history in his young career.

By winning the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam, The Netherlands on Sunday over Alex de Minaur, Alcaraz has officially won a title on all tennis surfaces as this was his first title at an indoor tournament. He is now the youngest male tennis player to ever accomplish this feat, at age 21.

The Spaniard already was the youngest male player to reach a major final on all three surfaces—hard court, clay and grass—at the French Open last June, where he went on to capture the title. He was freshly 21 when he achieved that historic mark, and, he's already won four major titles in his career.

The title at Rotterdam is Alcaraz's first of the 2025 season and the 17th ATP 500 title of his career. That's an impressive number of trophies given his age.

On top of it, Alcaraz won the final while battling a cold. He sported a nasal strip during the match to help with his breathing.

Alcaraz now has one indoor hard court title to add to his five outdoor hard court titles, eight outdoor clay titles and three outdoor grass titles. The Spaniard is nearing clay season, where he's been the most successful in his career.

More of the Latest Sports News

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/Tennis