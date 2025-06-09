SI

Carlos Alcaraz Staggeringly Similar to Rafael Nadal in Grand Slam Victory Timeline

Alcaraz is literally following in the footsteps of Nadal.

Tim Capurso

Alcaraz is following in the footsteps of his longtime idol Nadal.
Alcaraz is following in the footsteps of his longtime idol Nadal. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Carlos Alcaraz is following in the footsteps of his longtime idol and fellow countryman Rafael Nadal, literally and figuratively.

Alcaraz, who defeated Jannik Sinner in a thrilling, comeback victory from two sets down in the men's French Open final on Sunday, became the first repeat men's champion at Roland Garros since Nadal.

But that's far from the only way that Alcaraz is in lockstep with the 14-time French Open champion. Nadal was 22 years, one month, and three days old when he won his fifth career major at Wimbledon back in 2008.

On Sunday—when he won his fifth career major—Alcaraz was 22 years, one month and three days old.

Astounding. Alcaraz, who earlier in the tournament had paid cool tribute to Nadal's footprint plaque at Court Philippe-Chatrier, was asked about the incredible symmetry between his career and his idol's.

"Well, I mean, I have to realize that I’ve done it," Alcaraz said in his post-match presser. "I think that’s the first step. Honestly the coincidence of winning my 5th Slam at the same age as Rafa Nadal—I’m gonna say that’s destiny I guess. It’s a stat that I’m gonna keep with me forever. Winning the 5th Slam at the same as Rafa, my idol, my inspiration."

"It’s a huge honor. Hopefully it’s not gonna stop like this."

With the grass court season officially ushered in, Alcaraz will have a chance to win his sixth career major—and third straight Wimbledon title—at the All-England Club when the iconic tournament begins play on June 30.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/Tennis