Carlos Alcaraz Staggeringly Similar to Rafael Nadal in Grand Slam Victory Timeline
Carlos Alcaraz is following in the footsteps of his longtime idol and fellow countryman Rafael Nadal, literally and figuratively.
Alcaraz, who defeated Jannik Sinner in a thrilling, comeback victory from two sets down in the men's French Open final on Sunday, became the first repeat men's champion at Roland Garros since Nadal.
But that's far from the only way that Alcaraz is in lockstep with the 14-time French Open champion. Nadal was 22 years, one month, and three days old when he won his fifth career major at Wimbledon back in 2008.
On Sunday—when he won his fifth career major—Alcaraz was 22 years, one month and three days old.
Astounding. Alcaraz, who earlier in the tournament had paid cool tribute to Nadal's footprint plaque at Court Philippe-Chatrier, was asked about the incredible symmetry between his career and his idol's.
"Well, I mean, I have to realize that I’ve done it," Alcaraz said in his post-match presser. "I think that’s the first step. Honestly the coincidence of winning my 5th Slam at the same age as Rafa Nadal—I’m gonna say that’s destiny I guess. It’s a stat that I’m gonna keep with me forever. Winning the 5th Slam at the same as Rafa, my idol, my inspiration."
"It’s a huge honor. Hopefully it’s not gonna stop like this."
With the grass court season officially ushered in, Alcaraz will have a chance to win his sixth career major—and third straight Wimbledon title—at the All-England Club when the iconic tournament begins play on June 30.